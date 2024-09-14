Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Sukma District

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district on Saturday. The clash occurred early in the morning in the jungles on a hill near Tumalpad village under the Chintagufa police station limits.

Chhattisgarh | 01 Naxalite has been killed in an encounter with the police and a large amount of Naxalite material including 1 weapon has been recovered. The encounter took place in the forest hill of Tumalpaad under PS Chintagufa area of ​​​​Sukma district and was a joint action… — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

A joint team of security personnel, including District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation when the encounter began, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.

After the exchange of fire, the body of the deceased Naxalite was recovered along with a weapon and a large cache of Maoist-related material. The identity of the Naxalite has yet to be confirmed, and a search operation is ongoing in the area.

According to reports, this incident brings the total number of Naxalites killed in separate encounters this year in the Bastar division, which includes Sukma, to 154.

(With Agency Inputs)