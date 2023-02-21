Chhattisgarh: Naxalites hack policeman to death in insurgency-hit Bijapur

A Head Constable of Chhattisgarh Police was hacked to death by unidentified Naxalites in insurgency-hit Bijapur district, a police officer said.

The incident took place on Monday at village Kadenar under Bhairamgarh Police Station limits late on Sunday night, said a police officer.

According to the officer, unidentified Naxals brutally murdered a Head Constable, Pindi Ram Vetti, by slitting his throat.

"The deceased policeman was posted at Police Lines in Dantewada district. He went to Kadenar village to attend his brother's marriage function. After attending the marriage procession he was resting at a nearby village, where the group of Naxalites barged into the house and murdered the Head Constable by slitting his throat," Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) R K Barman said.

"Head constable Vetti, who was the native of Gumalnar village under Geedam police station limits in the district, recently returned from Visakhapatnam after attending a training programme," the police officer added.

The victim policeman was on leave for the last four days, said the officer, elaborating that Vetti went to the Naxal-infested area without intimating the headquarter following which the Naxalites killed him.

An investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor