Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Kill 35-Year-Old BJP Worker in Bijapur; 5th Civilian Murder in Last Seven Days



Naxalites have killed a 35-year-old BJP worker in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, alleging he was acting as a police informer, an official reported on Wednesday. This marks the fifth civilian murder by Naxalites in the district in the past week.

The latest incident occurred on Tuesday night when Kudiam Mado, a 35-year-old BJP worker, was at his home in Somanpalli village under Farsegarh police station limits, the official said. A group of Naxalites forcibly entered Mado's house, dragged him outside, and strangled him to death. A pamphlet found at the scene indicated that a national park area committee of Maoists claimed responsibility for the murder, alleging that Mado was acting as a police informer.

After being alerted on Wednesday morning, a police team rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said. A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, he added.

On December 4, two former sarpanchs, one of them a BJP worker, were killed by Naxalites at separate places in Bijapur district. On December 6, Naxalites killed a woman anganwadi assistant in Bijapur district. The following day, another woman was strangled to death by Naxalites. With Tuesday's incident, over 60 people have been killed in Naxal violence this year across the Bastar division, which includes seven districts, according to police.

