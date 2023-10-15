Chhattisgarh package) Sensing the real challenge, BJP trains its guns entirely on Baghel

Raipur, Oct 14 It seems that there will be a direct fight between the Bhupesh Baghel government and the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh because the Congress is targeting the BJP and the Central government, while the BJP's target is solely the Baghel government.

This is the first time after the formation of the state that the Congress government has completed its five-year tenure. Before this, the BJP was in power in the state for 15 years, whereas the Congress was in power for three years.

Both the parties are trying to highlight the achievements during their respective rule and the shortcomings of the other's rule.

The Congress is mentioning the innovations by the government in the last five years, the first of which is the construction of cow sheds in the rural areas, apart from the purchase of cow dung and cow urine, among the steps taken to strengthen the rural economy.

The Congress government is counting the Rural Industrial Park also as an achievement. Apart from this, there is the unemployment allowance being given to the unemployed, steps taken for economic empowerment of women and reservation for OBCs. Along with this, is the regularisation of employees, the government is raking up the decisions taken in their interest and is also accusing the Central government of non-cooperation.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his government are attacking the Central government and the BJP, while Baghel is directly being targeted by the BJP. He is being accused of being involved in many scams ranging from the liquor scam, sand scam and coal scam.

The BJP is also accusing many government officials of being involved in scams because the central investigating agencies have recovered assets worth crores of rupees from many officials and they are facing jail.

Political analysts in Chhattisgarh believe that the state elections are going to be entirely between the Bhupesh Baghel government and the BJP, that is why whether it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah or party president JP Nadda, everyone's target is Bhupesh Baghel's government. And those scams are mentioned in which action is being taken by the central investigating agencies.

