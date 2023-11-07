Chhattisgarh phase-1 voting: 22.97% voter turnout till 11 am

Raipur, Nov 7 In the first phase of polling involving 20 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday an overall 22.97 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 a.m., said the Election Commission.

Voting in 10 seats started at 7 a.m. while the remaining 10 seats had it from 8 a.m. All the 20 seats being polled in the first phase are considered highly sensitive. 12 out of the 20 seats are in Bastar division and the election was being conducted amid high security.

In some of the Maoist-hit villages, the polling booths have been set up for the first time and a large number of people are turning out to cast their votes.

“Polling is being held in 12 Assembly constituencies of Bastar division. Adequate security arrangements have been made in all areas. We have special security forces too. Arrangements are in place to ensure that all voters cast their vote in a safe environment. We appeal to the people to exercise their franchise safely,” said Bastar Inspector General P. Sundarraj.

There are a total of 223 candidates in the fray for 20 seats. 5304 voting booths have been set up by the election commission for this phase.

Out of these 20 seats, 13 are reserved for SC/STs. Overall, in the state, 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 10 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The second phase election for the remaining 70 Assembly seats (Chhattisgarh has a total 90 Assembly seats) will be held on November 17 along with neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and the result will be announced on December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor