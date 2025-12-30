Chhattisgarh: PM JANMAN fulfils dream of owning pucca house for Gariaband residents

Raipur, Dec 30 In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyaan (PMJANMAN) is proving to be a lifeline for those who, due to financial constraints, could never dream of owning a permanent house.

The scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, has brought a big turnaround in the lives of homeless and destitute tribal people in Gariaband district, by assisting and empowering them to build pucca houses of their own.

Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to people, particularly the tribal population, to help build pucca houses.

In Divna village, under the Chhura block of Gariaband district, many families belonging to tribal groups have received permanent houses under the PM JANMAN yojana.

Earlier, these people lived in mud huts and faced constant threats of snakes, scorpions, and wild animals, but now the comforts of pucca houses have eradicated all such fears.

A beneficiary named Bhanu Ram said, "I received Rs 2 lakh under the PM JANMAN yojana. My dream of building a house has come true. Earlier, we lived in a mud house, and we faced many difficulties. Now, with a permanent house, all our problems have been solved. It feels great."

Another beneficiary, Mahto Ram, said, "In our mud houses, we faced threats from wild animals. We were scared all night. After receiving aid under the scheme, we fulfilled our dream of a permanent house. We will be eternally grateful to PM Modi. The entire family is now living safely and happily."

Another JANMAN beneficiary said, "Earlier, we couldn't sleep at night because of wild animals. Wild animals would damage our huts. Due to financial constraints, we couldn't even repair our houses sometimes. Now, we have received a permanent house. The whole family is happy. The Modi government's scheme has changed our lives."

Another beneficiary and his family expressed gratitude to PM Modi for helping them secure a safe and happy life.

Notably, PM JANMAN is a flagship initiative of the government to provide basic amenities like safe housing, clean drinking water and improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, electrification of households and sustainable livelihood opportunities to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) population. households and habitations over 3 years.

