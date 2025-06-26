Chhattisgarh: PMAY (U) providing pucca houses to Jashpur residents, beneficiaries express gratitude

Jashpur, June 26 As the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) marks a decade since its launch, its impact continues to be felt deeply across the country, including in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, where hundreds of urban poor have finally found the dignity of owning a pucca house.

Launched in 2015 to provide affordable and durable housing for all urban residents, the scheme has transformed lives by offering financial support to families living in kutcha or temporary structures.

In Jashpur, beneficiaries under the scheme are receiving direct assistance to either build or purchase their own homes, ushering in not just shelter, but also security, better health, and improved living standards.

Residents of Bagicha Nagar Panchayat and Rajim Nagar are among the many who have benefited from the initiative.

Speaking to IANS, several beneficiaries shared how the scheme has brought dramatic improvements in their day-to-day lives.

“Earlier, we lived in mud houses that leaked during the rains and left us vulnerable in the winters. But now, with a pucca house, our lives have changed completely,” said one of the beneficiaries from Rajim Nagar.

“This has given us not just shelter but dignity.”

Another beneficiary expressed heartfelt gratitude: “We received financial aid under the scheme, and I used it to build a pucca house for my family. I want to thank PM Modi for making this possible.”

“I used to live in a thatched and tiled house, but now, thanks to the central government’s efforts, I have a solid, permanent home,” said another beneficiary.

A common refrain among beneficiaries was relief from seasonal hardships: “During the rainy season, our homes used to leak, and mud would spread everywhere. Now, with our pucca houses, all these problems are gone. It feels like a dream come true.”

Since its inception, PMAY (U) has gone far beyond brick-and-mortar construction. It is widely regarded as a social empowerment movement that combines infrastructure development with inclusive growth.

During the third meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) held on June 18, chaired by Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Centre approved 2.35 lakh new houses under PMAY-U 2.0, further expanding the mission’s reach.

The second phase of the scheme, PMAY-U 2.0, is being implemented through four verticals: Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Affordable Rental Housing (ARH), and Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS).

Of the newly sanctioned homes, the majority fall under the BLC and AHP categories. The scheme provides up to Rs 2.5 lakh in central assistance per housing unit. To qualify, families must not own a pucca house anywhere in India.

PMAY-U has already delivered over 93.19 lakh homes under its original phase. With the introduction of PMAY-U 2.0, the goal is to build an additional 1 crore homes, focusing on Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Lower Income Groups (LIG), and Middle Income Groups (MIG).

A standout feature of the scheme has been its emphasis on women's empowerment. In many cases, homes are registered solely or jointly in women’s names, bolstering their economic and social standing. The direct participation model allows citizens to be active contributors in building their homes, promoting self-reliance and ownership.

