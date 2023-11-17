Chhattisgarh polls: 68.15% turnout in 2nd phase; ITBP jawan killed in IED blast

Raipur, Nov 17 A total of 68.15 per cent of voters on Friday exercised their franchise in the second phase of voting for the Chhattisgarh Assembly election in 70 of the total 90 seats, an official said.

As per the data released by the Election Commission on the Voter Turnout App, Dhamtari district recorded the highest turnout at 79.89 per cent, while the lowest was recorded in Raipur district.

With the final phase of the polling concluding on Friday, the fate of political heavyweights like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy T.S. Singh Deo and several other leaders in the fray have been locked in the EVMs.

Meanwhile, an ITBP jawan was killed in an IED blast allegedly carried out by the Maoists in Gariaband region.

The incident took place near Bade Gobra village when a polling team, escorted by security personnel, was returning from a voting station.

"The blast was carried out by the Maoists targeting the polling party when they were returning from Bade Gobra polling station. ITBP head constable Joginder Singh died in the blast," IG Raipur Range Arif Sheikh said.

In Chhattisgarh, even as the main contest is between the BJP and the Congress, a three-way contest is on the cards in several seats of the Bilaspur division where former CM Ajit Jogi's party and the BSP have a significant influence.

The first phase of elections for 20 seats was held on November 7, which saw a voter turnout of 78 per cent.

The results of the election will be declared on December 3 along with four other states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor