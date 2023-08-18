Chhattisgarh provides Rs 11 cr for Himachal calamity relief

Shimla, Aug 18 The Chhattisgarh government has provided Rs 11 crore towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh, the calamity relief fund of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Friday.

Expressing gratitude to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Sukhu said the assistance would make a substantial impact in providing relief to the disaster-hit families in this hour of calamity.

He said due to heavy rain, there has been a loss of more than Rs 10,000 crore in the state.

The government has undertaken relief and rehabilitation works on a large-scale and was committed to provide relief to the affected people.

He also expressed gratitude to all contributors who have extended a helping hand to the state.

