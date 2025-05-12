Chhattisgarh Road Accident: 13 Dead, 11 Injured in Trailer-truck Collision in Raipur

Thirteen people, all women and children, died and 11 were injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a truck in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Four children and nine women died in the road accident that happened late Sunday night near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.

Raipur SP Lal Ummed Singh said, "Some people from village Chataud had gone to Bana Banarasi to participate in the Chatthi program. They were returning after the program was over... During this, an accident happened near Raipur-Balodabazar road... A total of 13 people have died... 12 other people have been injured... All have been sent to the hospital for immediate treatment."

Police officials said a family from Chataud village had gone to Bansari village to attend a family function. While returning, the truck they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Saragaon under the Kharora police station area. After getting information about the accident, a police team was sent to the spot and the injured were taken to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital, Raipur.

Collector Gaurav Singh said, "Around midnight, we received the information. Immediately, the entire administrative team reached the spot and alerted the hospitals. Thirteen people have died, and around 11–12 others are injured. After providing them with primary medical treatment, we shifted them to Mekahara Hospital for further check-ups..."

Raipur district collector Gaurav Singh said district administration officials also reached the spot. Thirteen people died and 11 people were injured in the accident. Police registered a case and the matter is being investigated.