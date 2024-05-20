Chhattisgarh Road Accident: 15 Killed, 8 Injured As Mini Goods Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Kabirdham

Furteen women and a man were killed and eight others injured when a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Monday, May 20.

According to the reports, the accident took place near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits when the victims were returning after plucking tendu leaves from a forest in the pick-up vehicle (meant for transportation of goods).

The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the gorge. Fourteen women and a man died on the spot while eight others were injured. After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and launched the rescue exercise, the official said. The injured persons were being shifted to hospital, he added.

Chhattisgarh deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Monday condoled the death of people and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured after a road accident that occurred in Kawardha area of Chhattisgarh today.

कवर्धा में मजदूरों से भरी पिकअप वाहन पलटने से 15 लोगों के निधन की खबर अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। मेरी शोक-संवेदनाएं उन सभी परिवारों के साथ हैं, जिन्होंने इस दुर्घटना में अपनों को खोया है।



इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।



राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में… — Vijay sharma (मोदी का परिवार) (@vijaysharmacg) May 20, 2024

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said, "The news of the death of 15 people due to the overturning of a pick-up vehicle full of workers in Kawardha is extremely painful. My condolences are with all the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims and their families."