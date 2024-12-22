Chhattisgarh Road Accident: 5 Dead, Several Injured After Goods Vehicle Overturns in Jagdalpur

In a tragic incident on Saturday, five people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries when a mini goods vehicle overturned in Bastar district, Chhattisgarh. The accident occurred near Chandameta village under Darbha police station limits in Jagdalpur, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maheshwar Nag.

The vehicle, carrying around 45 passengers, overturned, leading to the mishap. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) immediately rushed to the scene and conducted rescue operations.

Casualty Medical Officer Dilip Kashyap stated, "We received information about the accident at approximately 4:30 PM. So far, around 30 injured individuals have been admitted to the hospital. Four people died on the spot, and one was brought dead. Preliminary reports indicate that a total of 81 people are injured." Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.