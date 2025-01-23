Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Neutralise 50-Kg IED Planted by Naxalites in Bijapur (Watch Video)

Chhattisgarh security forces on Thursday recovered a powerful 50 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Bijapur district. The remote-controlled device was found under a culvert near Timapur Durga temple on Basaguda-Awapalli Road by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the 168th battalion of the CRPF during a de-mining exercise.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: An IED planted by naxals, was defused by security officials in Bijapur. The 50 kg IED was planted by naxals on Awapalli-Basaguda road: Bijapur Police



According to reports, Naxalites had removed stones and cement to create a cavity for the IED, which was then covered with stones. However, a metal detector identified the device. The BDS attempted to safely remove the IED but, due to its deep placement, the device was neutralized through a controlled explosion. The explosion caused damage to the culvert, and repairs are underway to allow traffic to resume.

The IED was designed to be activated remotely, a method previously used by Naxalites. This discovery comes after the January 6 attack, where Naxalites used an IED to target a vehicle, killing eight police officers and their civilian driver.

On Wednesday, security forces found eight smaller IEDs weighing five kg each in Gangaloor police station area of Bijapur. Naxalites frequently plant IEDs along roads and tracks to target security forces during patrols in Bastar region, which includes Bijapur.

IED blasts have also caused civilian casualties. On January 17, two Border Security Force personnel were injured in Narayanpur district when Naxalites triggered an IED blast. Earlier, on January 16, two CoBRA commandos were injured in Bijapur due to a pressure-activated IED blast.

Other recent incidents include IED blasts on January 12, injuring a ten-year-old girl in Sukma district and two policemen in Bijapur. On January 10, two separate IED blasts in Orchha area of Narayanpur killed a villager and injured three others.

