Chhattisgarh: Seven IPS officers transferred, four districts get new SPs

Raipur, Oct 24 The Chhattisgarh government has ordered the transfer of seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, effecting leadership changes in four sensitive districts.

The directive, issued on 24 October 2025 from the Home (Police) Department at Mahanadi Bhawan, underscores the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP administration's commitment to recalibrating security deployments amid escalating Naxal activities, industrial disputes, and cyber threats.

At the core of the reshuffle, there are four Superintendent of Police (SP) rotations, injecting fresh vigour into districts grappling with multifaceted challenges.

Ankita Sharma (IPS 2018 batch), previously SP Sakti, has been appointed SP Rajnandgaon, a Naxal-prone frontier district abutting Maharashtra.

Sharma's prior successes in community outreach and anti-extortion drives in coal-rich zones make her a strategic fit for Rajnandgaon's volatile border dynamics, where recent intelligence flags intensified Maoist forays.

In a reciprocal shift, Prabhull Thakur (IPS 2015 batch) steps into the SP Sakti role, bringing his expertise from anti-trafficking operations in Bilaspur to bolster the district's mining belt security.

Manendragarh-Chirimi-Bharatpur, a Surguja sub-division notorious for timber smuggling and tribal unrest, welcomes Ratna Singh (IPS 2017 batch) as its new SP, succeeding Chandra Mohan Singh (IPS 2014 batch), who transitions to Director, Training/Operations, Fire Services and Emergency Response, alongside Civil Defence Headquarters in Raipur.

Singh's tenure in Dantewada's counter-insurgency units equips her to address the area's ecological and enforcement flashpoints.

Rounding out the district cadre, Pankaj Chandra (IPS batch unspecified in the order) moves from Commandant, 13th Battalion, Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) in Korba to SP Kondagaon, a Bastar redoubt where Naxal ambushes remain a perennial peril.

Chandra's CAF command experience in high-mobility ops positions him to fortify the district's forward lines. The remaining three transfers bolster state-level apparatuses.

Yaduvalli Akshay Kumar (IPS 2018 batch) shifts from SP Kondagaon to Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Police Headquarters, Nava Raipur, enhancing strategic oversight. Mohit Garg, erstwhile SP Rajnandgaon, earns promotion to Deputy Inspector General (DIG), PHQ, acknowledging his role in quelling industrial unrest in Bhilai.

--IANS

sktr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor