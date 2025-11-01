Chhattisgarh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death Over Love Affair in Bhilai’s Majhipara

Chhattisgarh: In shocking incident took place in Majhipara area of ​​Bhilai in Durg district of Chhattisgarh where a 25-year-old youth was murdered over a love affair. Deceased youth went to her house to meet his girlfriend, her brother along with other relatives beat him up, resulting in his death. In this incident, the police have detained a friend and two cousins ​​of the girl in this case and a search is on for the other two accused.

Deceased youth has been identified as Dheeraj Saroj alias Vicky (age, 25) and he was residing in Majhipara area of ​​Bhilai. Dheeraj was in a love affair with the sister of the main accused. On the day of the incident, the girl's mother had gone out of the house for work. While her brother had gone to work. On realizing that there was no one at the girl's house, Dheeraj went to her house. Soon after, the girl's brother came home and saw Dheeraj and his sister together. This angered him and he called his cousins. They locked the door of the house and beat Dheeraj up. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries in the incident. Dheeraj's mother filed a police complaint in this regard.

Cantonment CSP Hem Prakash Nayak said that five accused have been identified in this case, out of which three have been arrested. The police are continuing further investigation and are also searching for the absconding accused. This incident has shocked the local community in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. This gruesome murder over a love affair has left everyone in mourning.