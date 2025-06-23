Chhattisgarh Shocker: Newlywed Wife Poisons Husband to Death After One Month of Marriage In Balrampur

A shocking incident has emerged from Balrampur where a newlywed wife allegedly poisoned her husband to death with pesticide just one month after their marriage. This marks her fourth attempt on his life, with previous attempts proving unsuccessful. The accused wife has been arrested by the police and sent to jail.

Twenty-two-year-old Budhnath was married to Sunita, a girl from Bishanpur, Balrampur, on May 11. Sunita stayed at her in-laws' house for a few days after the wedding before returning to her maternal home. Despite repeated calls from her in-laws, Sunita did not return. Consequently, a village panchayat was convened on June 5. Following its decision, Sunita was forced to return to her in-laws' house against her will. However, her intention was to escape her husband, as she did not wish to live with him. Sunita reportedly disliked Budhnath, but her family had proceeded with their marriage regardless.

Just days after the wedding, Sunita decided to eliminate her husband. She meticulously planned his murder, having made three prior unsuccessful attempts on his life. When Sunita was returning to her in-laws' house after the panchayat's decision, she went to the market and purchased pesticide. Upon reaching home, she prepared chicken and rice for her husband and mixed the pesticide into his meal, leading to his death.

Police Interrogation Uncovers Truth

The victim's mother filed a complaint at the police station regarding her son's death, stating that he had eaten and gone to sleep, never to wake up. Based on the relatives' complaint, police took the deceased's wife into custody for questioning. The wife initially gave evasive answers regarding her husband's death. However, under persistent questioning, she confessed to her heinous crime. The woman has now been arrested and incarcerated. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

