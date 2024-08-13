Chhattisgarh Shocker: School Teacher Killed by Lover in Bemetara, Body Thrown Into Valley Before He Ends Own Life in River
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 13, 2024 02:01 PM2024-08-13T14:01:16+5:302024-08-13T14:01:20+5:30
A 38-year-old woman school teacher was killed and her body was thrown into a valley by her lover, who allegedly committed suicide later by jumping into a river in Chhattisgarh. The landlord of the deceased accused was arrested on charges of helping him to hide the woman's body.
The murder took place on August 2 in Lolesara village in Bemetara district, but it came to light after the victim woman's mother lodged a missing person's complaint in adjoining Kabirdham district on August 8, Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar told news agency PTI.