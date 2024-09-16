Chhattisgarh Shocker: Three Women Among 5 Beaten to Death in Sukma Over Suspicions of Witchcraft; Five Arrested

At least five people have been arrested by police after a mob killed three women, including five persons, on suspicion of practising witchcraft, at Etkal village of Konta block in tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

According to the reports, the incidnet occured on Sunday in Etkal village, , 420 km from Raipur. According to the police villagers killed them in suspicions of black magic and there bodies were found lying on the ground. The police have detained five accused—Savlam Rajesh (21), Savlam Hidma, Karam Satyam (35), Kunjam Mukesh (28) and Podiam Enka—for questioning.

#WATCH | Sukma, Chhattisgarh | SP Kiran Chavan says, "Five villagers were killed in a village. Preliminary investigation shows that villagers killed them in suspicions of witchcraft. Five people have been arrested and an investigation is on..." (15/09)



Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said, "Five villagers were killed in a village. Preliminary investigation shows that villagers killed them in suspicions of witchcraft. Five people have been arrested and an investigation is on."