Chhattisgarh Shocker: Two Tribal Women Run Over by Tractor in Bilaspur Over Land Dispute; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A case has been registered and several arrests have been made on Fridayt, May 31 after two tribal women were run over during a land dispute in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district. The incident occurred in Bija village, and one of the women is said to be a former Sarpanch.

Two people were seriously injured in the incident and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Additionally, a man beat up their family members who came to save the women. Sunil Bharti lodged an FIR against the accused. The two parties (the accused and the victim) have been engaged in a land dispute for the past few years.

Women Run Over by Tractor in Bilaspur

सर मैं एक गरीब आदिवासी हु बिलासपुर छत्तीसगढ़ से कल मेरे मां और बड़ी मां को ट्रैक्टर से कुचल दिया गया मैं गरीब हु ईश लिए मेरी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही मुझे आज न्याय चाहिए सर प्लीज मेरे बाते सरकार तक पहुंचाए ताकि उस हत्यारे को कठोर दण्ड मिल सके प्लीज सर में घर वालो के साथ मारपीट किया pic.twitter.com/5oy4q3OKZ7 — Bhallal Deva (@bhallal68398) May 31, 2024

According to the police complaint, on Thursday (May 30) morning, the village Kotwar Virendra Rajak came and started ploughing the field forcefully. When the woman and her family protested against this, the accused Kotwar ran over the women with a tractor. Former Sarpanch Balika Kol and her relative Alka Kol suffered serious injuries. The accused, Kotwar Virendra Rajak, along with his two sons and nephew, also beat up the women. Upon receiving information about the case, police station in-charge Harish Tandekar reached village Bija with his staff.

Superintendent of Police Bilaspur, Rajnesh Singh, stated, "It is a conflict related to land. The complainant said that his mother and brother were abused and beaten up by the accused. He even tried to crush them with a tractor. Three other people are also involved in this matter with the accused. The case has been registered, and all the accused persons have been arrested."