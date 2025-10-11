Chhattisgarh: Six Maoists arrested in Dantewada, IED recovered

Raipur, Oct 11 In a significant success under the ongoing 'Naxalite Eradication Campaign', security forces in South Bastar Dantewada arrested six Maoists and safely defused a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Manganar Road.

The operation, carried out on Friday, was a coordinated effort involving personnel from Barsur Police Station, the District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Acting on a tip-off about suspicious activity in the area, a joint team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumbhakar and Inspector Sanjay Ursa swiftly moved into action.

Upon reaching the location, six individuals attempted to flee but were quickly surrounded and detained by the alert security forces.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed their identities and confessed to being involved in various Maoist activities.

Among them was Anil alias Kachanu, 30, a resident of the region, who admitted to multiple serious offenses including planting IEDs, involvement in several murders, arson, and participation in a police-Maoist encounter dating back to 2019.

The other arrested individuals were identified as Jamuna alias Jayamati Mandavi, Sannu Ram Kashyap, Manish Kashyap, Hari Ram Kashyap, and Sularam Kashyap. One of the suspects is female.

The team recovered a live 0.5 kg pressure IED, along with a shovel, saber, and other Maoist-related materials.

The suspects confessed that the explosive device had been planted with the intent to target police personnel.

Thanks to the swift response and expertise of the security forces, the IED was defused on the spot following all safety protocols.

This operation was conducted under the strategic direction of Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai and the guidance of Additional Superintendents Udit Pushkar and R.K. Burman. Their leadership has intensified "anti-Naxalite" operations across the district, leading to a series of successful arrests and recoveries.

A case has been registered at Barsur Police Station.

The accused have been booked under sections 61(2)(a), 190, 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Authorities reaffirm their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region and continue to urge citizens to report any suspicious activity.

