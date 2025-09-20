Chhattisgarh: Skill India empowers Kondagaon youth through PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana

New Delhi, Sep 20 The Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), popularly known as the Prime Minister Youth Training Programme, is transforming the lives of young people in Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh, by equipping them with market-relevant skills and boosting their employment prospects.

Launched in July 2015, PMKVY was envisioned as a flagship scheme of the Central Government to provide training to 1 crore youth by 2020.

Its objective is to offer job opportunities to those with limited formal education or who dropped out of school.

Under the programme, candidates can register for training courses of three months, six months, or one year. On successful completion, trainees receive certificates that are valid across the country.

The scheme has since grown into one of the largest skill development initiatives in India. According to government data, PMKVY has trained nearly 13.7 crore people, preparing them for employment in a rapidly changing job market.

To support this effort, over 720 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs) have been set up nationwide. These centres serve as state-of-the-art hubs of vocational education, using modern pedagogy and technology to polish skills across diverse sectors.

Highlighting the impact of the scheme, Vidya Thakur, a student in Kondagaon, told IANS, “Because of PM Modi’s Kaushal Vikas Yojana, I am able to undergo computer training free of cost. Along with this, I have benefited from schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. Without these initiatives, I would not have been able to polish my skills. This training will help me get a job in the future.”

She added that such schemes are not only creating employment opportunities but are also empowering people from economically weaker sections, especially women.

“Because of these programmes, poverty has reduced, and women are becoming socially and financially independent,” she said.

With its growing reach, the Skill India mission under PMKVY continues to play a critical role in shaping a workforce ready for the vision of a ‘New India’.

