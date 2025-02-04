Chhattisgarh: Three Jawans Injured in IED Blast at Bijapur-Dantewada Border

Bijapur, Chhattisgarh (February 4, 2025): Three security personnel were injured in an IED blast on the Bijapur-Dantewada border. The blast occurred during an ongoing anti-Maoist operation, with some of the personnel sustaining injuries from spikes caused by the blast's impact.

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: An IED blast triggered by Naxalites in the Purangel forests of Dantewada injured two CRPF personnel. The injured soldiers were airlifted to Raipur for medical treatment pic.twitter.com/omhT5z3CK1 — IANS (@ians_india) February 4, 2025

Two of the injured, identified as DRG Constable Vijay Kumar, 26, and CRPF Constable Pramod Kumar, 42, were brought to Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur for treatment. Another injured jawan was also shifted to Raipur for better medical care.

Security forces have intensified operations in the region amid rising insurgent activities. Earlier, on January 26, Naxalites killed a 41-year-old man in the Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur, accusing him of leaking information about the outlawed CPI (Maoist). On January 16, a 48-year-old man was killed in Mirtur, Bijapur, on suspicion of being a police informer. According to police reports, 68 civilians were killed in separate incidents of Naxal violence across the Bastar region last year.