Chhattisgarh: Three new ministers inducted into Vishnu Deo Sai cabinet

Raipur, Aug 20 In a significant expansion of the Chhattisgarh cabinet, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed three new ministers on Wednesday, further consolidating his governance team.

Gajendra Yadav, Guru Khuswant Saheb, and Rajesh Aggarwal were sworn in during a formal ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Raman Deka administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Guru Khushwant Saheb is an MLA (member of Legislative Assembly) from Arang; Gajendra Yadav from Durg, known for his RSS affiliations; and Rajesh Agrawal from Ambikapur.

The chief minister, who is leaving for a foreign trip on Wednesday, is likely to allocate portfolios to the ministers.

With these inductions, the total strength of the Chhattisgarh cabinet now stands at 14, reflecting the Sai government's continued efforts to broaden its administrative base and reinforce its commitment to inclusive governance.

The newly appointed ministers are expected to take on key portfolios in the coming days, with speculation already underway regarding their possible roles in infrastructure, tribal welfare, and finance.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took to social media to extend his congratulations, posting on his official X handle: “Congratulations and best wishes to the new members of my cabinet, Shri Gajendra Yadav, Shri Guru Khuswant Saheb, Shri Rajesh Agarwal who took oath today. I have full faith that all the ministers will create a golden chapter of development and good governance by serving the people with full devotion and dedication. Best wishes to all colleagues.”

The induction comes at a time when the state is navigating complex developmental challenges and gearing up for key policy rollouts.

Political observers view the move as a strategic balancing act, aimed at strengthening regional representation and injecting fresh energy into the cabinet ahead of upcoming legislative sessions.

All three ministers bring varied experience and regional influence to the table. Their appointments are expected to bolster the Sai administration’s outreach across constituencies and enhance its ability to deliver on promises of accelerated development, transparency, and public welfare.

