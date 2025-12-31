Chhattisgarh to have police commissioner system from Jan 23

Raipur, Dec 31 Chhattisgarh will have a police commissioner system from the new year. The government has also approved Rs 5500 per standard bag of tendu leaves, ensuring better remuneration for those dependent on minor forest produce.

For better policing in the capital region, the Police Commissionerate system will be implemented in the Raipur Metropolitan Police District starting January 23.

Additionally, a new permanent post of Officer on Special Duty at the Police Headquarters in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar was created in Pay Matrix Level-14 for one year. It will enable the purchase of tendu leaves from collector families at enhanced rates.

The Cabinet sanctioned working capital for procuring, processing, and selling millets such as kodo, kutki, and ragi. Additionally, a one-time interest-free loan of Rs 30 crore was approved for the federation to handle the purchase, storage, processing, value addition, and marketing of non-nationalised minor forest produce.

In a move to ease the financial burden on the state exchequer, the Council cleared a budget provision of Rs 55.69 crore to fully repay loans taken by the Chhattisgarh State Antyavasayi Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation from five national corporations catering to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes, minorities, and persons with disabilities.

This repayment will eliminate the annual interest outflow of approximately Rs 2.40 crore and release the state from a pending guarantee liability of Rs 229.91 crore once no-objection certificates are obtained.

To encourage rice milling, the incentive for parboiled rice was doubled from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per quintal, while the minimum milling period required for eligibility was reduced from three months to two months.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Industrial Development Policy 2024-30 to resolve issues related to publicity, expert appointments, and service activity certificates, paving the way for improved investment quality, sustainable employment, and faster industrial growth.

Ahead of the 9th Auto Expo scheduled from January 20 to February 5 at Science College Ground in Raipur, the government announced a one-time 50 percent discount on lifetime road tax for vehicles sold during the event, applicable at the time of registration.

In another relief measure, stamp duty on bank guarantees submitted by rice millers for custom milling activities was slashed from 0.25 per cent to 0.05 per cent. These decisions reflect the government's focus on welfare, fiscal prudence, industrial promotion, and administrative efficiency as the state steps into the new year.

