Chhattisgarh to launch 'Gaudham Yojana', cowherds to get Rs 10,916 per month

Raipur, Aug 10 In a major push towards livestock conservation and rural economic empowerment, the Chhattisgarh government is set to roll out the ambitious 'Gaudham Yojana'.

Under the scheme, cowherds (charwaha) will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,916, while cow-helpers will be paid Rs 13,126. Daily fodder allowances will be provided for each animal housed in designated 'Utkrisht Gaudhams', starting at Rs 10 per day in the first year and rising to Rs 35 by the fourth year.

The scheme, approved by the Finance and Animal Husbandry Development Departments, aims to safeguard destitute and nomadic bovine animals while creating sustainable employment opportunities across villages through cow-based industries, organic farming, and fodder development.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, announcing the initiative, said, “The Gaudham Yojana will ensure the safety of animals in the state and provide a stable source of income to shepherds and cow protectors.

Each Gaudham can accommodate up to 200 bovine animals, with priority given to gaushalas and registered entities such as NGOs, trusts, farmer producer companies, and cooperative societies affiliated with the State Gau Seva Commission.

The scheme has been designed to address the growing concern over illegal animal smuggling and the welfare of animals seized during police action at inter-state borders. Only destitute and nomadic bovines will be sheltered, and their care will be guided by scientific methods.

Notably, cow dung will not be purchased; instead, caretakers will utilise it for local agricultural purposes.

To support fodder cultivation, financial assistance has been earmarked -- Rs 47,000 for one acre and Rs 2.85 lakh for five acres adjacent to Gaudhams.

Additionally, the scheme envisions developing Gaudhams as training centres to promote cow-based products and educate villagers on sustainable livestock practices.

“The format of the Gaudham Yojana ensures not just animal welfare but also economic self-reliance for rural communities,” CM Sai added.

“This is a step towards holistic development -- where conservation meets livelihood,” he said.

With its multi-pronged approach, the Gaudham Yojana is poised to become a cornerstone of Chhattisgarh’s rural development strategy, blending tradition with innovation to uplift both livestock and livelihoods.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor