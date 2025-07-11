Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Borewell Truck Falls Into 60-Foot Gorge in Kawardha, 5 Dead, 4 Injured

Five people were killed and four others seriously injured when a truck laden with borewell-digging equipment plunged into a 60-foot-deep gorge on Friday in Kawardha district, Chhattisgarh. According to police, the accident occurred around 5 a.m. near Chata village of Gram Panchayat Agarpani, in the Kukdur police station area, when the truck lost control on a sharp turn. It was loaded with borewell mining materials and heading from Shahdol to Pandaria.Local villagers spotted the vehicle on the morning of 11 July. It had fallen deep into the valley near the forest. They immediately informed the Kukdur police station. Police arrived and began clearing the truck’s debris to search for trapped passengers.



Police found six people trapped under the truck. Two were seriously injured and were rushed to Kukdur Community Health Centre. Three people died on the spot. Rescue teams are still searching for the remaining three people.Some of the people trapped under the truck were crying for help. The rocky valley is making rescue work difficult. The police confirmed that the accident happened around 5 AM. Among the dead, one labourer was from Tamil Nadu and the other two were from Jashpur, Chhattisgarh. Officials believe the accident occurred several hours before it was discovered. Some of the bodies had already turned stiff, indicating that the crash took place during the night. As there is very little traffic on this route, no one noticed the crash until morning.The truck was loaded with heavy borewell drilling tools. The weight of the equipment worsened the crash and made rescue efforts slower. The area has large rocks, making it hard for rescue teams to reach those still trapped.