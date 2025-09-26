Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Roof Collapse at Raipur Steel Plant Leaves At least 6 Dead, Several Injured

In tragic accident in private steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, at least six workers died and several injured after roof of under-construction structure collapsed. This accident occurred on Friday September 26, 2025.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh told PTI that this incident took place at plant of Godawari Power and Ispat Limited in Siltara area on the outskirts of the capital. CM Vishnu Deo Sai says, "I have received information about this, and I am deeply saddened by the incident..."

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: A section of the under-construction Godavari Plant collapsed, causing a major accident. Six to seven people were injured and rushed to the hospital. Senior police officials arrived at the site, while workers’ families gathered outside. The incident occurred… pic.twitter.com/31Jh24Ep9Y — IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2025

Also Read: Dehradun Accident: Three Seriously Injured as Bus Hits Pedestrians, CCTV Footage Surfaces

SP said, roof of a structure collapsed, trapping workers underneath. Soon after being alerted about it, a police team was sent to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched. Six workers were killed and six others sustained injuries in the accident." Injured has been hospitalised and currently taking treatment. The search operation is still underway.