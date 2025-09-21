Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Three Dead, Three Injured as High-Voltage Wire Hits Tent During Kabaddi Match in Kondagaon

Three people lost their lives due to electrocution, while three others sustained severe burn injuries when a spectator tent came into contact with a high-voltage power line during a kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district. Police confirmed that the mishap occurred on Saturday night in Ravaswahi village under the Baderajpur development block, while the match was being played. The structure, set up for villagers and fans to view the game, accidentally became a source of tragedy. The incident was officially reported on Sunday, September 21, leaving the local community in shock over the sudden and avoidable loss of lives.

STORY | Three die of electrocution during kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon



Three persons were electrocuted to death and as many others suffered burns when a tent for spectators came in contact with a high-tension power line during a kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh's… pic.twitter.com/rJOhqv1DtD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2025

According to officials, the accident was triggered by a sudden storm that struck during the match. The strong winds caused an 11-kilovolt electricity line to brush against the iron pole supporting the tent for spectators. This contact led to a severe electric current passing through the structure, shocking several people sitting inside. Villagers present at the site quickly acted and carried six injured individuals to the nearest medical facility in Vishrampuri. Doctors, however, declared three of them dead on arrival. Two of the survivors were shifted to an advanced hospital due to critical injuries.

Police confirmed the identities of the deceased as Satish Netam, who had been participating in the event but was also among the audience when the accident occurred, along with Shyamlal Netam and Sunil Shori, both residents of villages in the vicinity. Their sudden deaths have cast a shadow over the region, especially among sports enthusiasts and the families of the victims. Authorities have assured that further investigations will take place to ascertain responsibility and prevent such accidents during public events in the future.