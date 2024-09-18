Chhattisgarh: Two CAF Jawans Killed, Two Injured After Colleague Opens Fire at Them in Balrampur

Two jawans of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were killed and two others injured in a shooting incident involving a fellow soldier on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. at the 'B' company camp of CAF’s 11th battalion in Bhutahi Mod area, under the Samri Path police station, approximately 400 km from Raipur.

Constable Ajay Sidar allegedly opened fire with his service weapon, an Insas rifle, on his colleagues. Constable Rupesh Patel was killed instantly, and Constable Sandip Pandey died en route to the hospital. Two other personnel, Ambuj Shukla and Rahul Baghel, sustained injuries and were admitted to a health centre in Kusmi. Shukla is being transferred to Ambikapur for further treatment.

The accused, Constable Sidar, was apprehended by his fellow soldiers who responded to the gunfire. He is now in custody.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and an investigation is ongoing, according to Inspector General of Police (Surguja range) Ankit Garg.