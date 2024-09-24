Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Security Personnel in Sukma

Sukma, Chhattisgarh (September 24, 2024): Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Sukma district on Tuesday, but their colleagues managed to take their bodies. "As per reliable sources, two Naxalites were gunned down, but their colleagues managed to drag their bodies into the forest, taking cover of the swollen Chintavagu River during the gunfight," Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said, as PTI quoted.

According to report, the skirmish occurred on a forested hill near the Chintavagu River under the Chintalnar police station limits, where a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxalite operation, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan. The operation, which began on Monday night, involved the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, and the 206th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A significant cache of Maoist-related materials was recovered from the encounter site, according to police.

Earlier on Monday, three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur district.