Chhattisgarh: Two Women Workers Killed in Raipur Mattress Factory Fire

Two women labourers were killed in a fire that broke out at a mattress factory in the Gondwara area of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2024. Firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control. The district administration and police officials are currently at the site. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The blaze erupted at the Shri Guru Nanak Mattress Company located in the Gondwara area under the jurisdiction of the Khamtarai police station, according to reports. Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving the alert, and a rescue operation was launched.

According to reports, five of the seven workers who were present in the factory managed to escape the inferno. However, two women, identified as Yamuna and Rameshwari, residents of Sarora village, were found deceased after being trapped inside.

"The fire broke out in mattress factory, where around seven labourers were working. Out of them, five managed to rescue themselves but two women labourers got trapped in the fire. They were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to their burn injuries," police official said as quoted by PTI.