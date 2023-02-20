Chhattisgarh: Vehicle, road construction machinery torched by Naxals in Kanker

A vehicle, mixer truck and a JCB, which were being used for construction of a road, were set ablaze allegedly by Naxals in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, the police informed on Sunday.

ASP Pakhanjur, Kanker told the media that the incident took place in the Koyalibeda block of the Kanker district.

A police team had reached the spot and further investigation was underway at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited. ANI)

( With inputs from ANI )

