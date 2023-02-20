Chhattisgarh: Vehicle, road construction machinery torched by Naxals in Kanker
By ANI | Published: February 20, 2023 07:24 AM 2023-02-20T07:24:04+5:30 2023-02-20T12:55:07+5:30
A vehicle, mixer truck and a JCB, which were being used for construction of a road, were set ablaze allegedly by Naxals in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, the police informed on Sunday.
ASP Pakhanjur, Kanker told the media that the incident took place in the Koyalibeda block of the Kanker district.
A police team had reached the spot and further investigation was underway at the time of filing this report.
Further details are awaited. ANI)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor