Chhattisgarh: Viral video, villagers pledge to 'Boycott' Muslims, probe on

Officials in Chhattisgarh have started a probe after a video went viral on social media. In the video, it is been seen that residents of a village in the Surguja district taking the pledge for not doing commercial transactions with members of the Muslim community even not selling sell their land to them.

This video created a brawl between residents of two villages on January 1. People in the video can be heard saying, “From today, we Hindus pledge to not buy any item from a Muslim shopkeeper and not to sell them anything. We pledge to not sell or give our lands on lease to Muslims. We Hindus pledge to buy from vendors coming to our villages only after ascertaining their religion. We also pledge to not work as laborers for them.”

Surguja Collector Sanjeev Jha told that after the video went viral, the district’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) visited the village on Thursday to gather details about the incident.

Action will be taken soon on this matter he added.