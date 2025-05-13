Chhattisgarh Woman Dies After Being Forced to Take Abortion Pills by Boyfriend and His Relatives

A heartbreaking incident has occurred in Surguja, Chhattisgarh, where a young woman, who was five months pregnant, tragically lost her life after being forced to take abortion pills by her boyfriend. Upon discovering she was pregnant, the boyfriend, identified as Golu, allegedly coerced her into taking abortion pills. Her health rapidly deteriorated, and in panic, Golu rushed her to a hospital. However, her condition worsened, and in a shocking turn of events, Golu fled the hospital, leaving the woman behind. Despite medical attempts to save her, she passed away during treatment.

The young woman, a resident of Mayapur, had been in a relationship with Golu, who had been living next door to her family for the past five years. Her family was aware of the relationship, and she often posted photos with him on social media. The woman lived with her mother and younger sister. When her health began to decline, Golu fled the scene, leaving her in critical condition.

Upon learning of her pregnancy, Golu reportedly pressured the young woman into taking abortion pills. After taking the pills, her health worsened. Panicking, Golu, with the help of his uncle and the woman’s sister, took her to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital. However, as her condition continued to deteriorate, both Golu and his uncle abandoned her at the hospital, leaving only her sister by her side. Tragically, despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her deteriorating health and passed away.

Mother’s Allegations

The mother of the deceased woman has made serious allegations, claiming that her daughter had received several marriage proposals but always refused, stating she wasn’t ready for marriage. She placed the blame on Golu, accusing him of not marrying her daughter even after knowing she was pregnant. She further alleged that Golu and his uncle forced her daughter to take abortion pills, leading to her death.

The woman’s body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the police have filed a case based on the mother’s statement. Surguja Additional SP Amolak Singh confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway. Once the post-mortem report is received, further actions will be taken. The police are continuing their investigation into this tragic incident.