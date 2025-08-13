Chhattisgarh: Woman Left Dangling 30ft in Air After Falling from Ferris Wheel; SHOCKING Video Goes Viral

A woman was left dangling about 30 feet in the air after falling from a Ferris wheel at a fair in Chhattisgarh’s Bhatapara. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media. Footage shows the woman hanging in mid-air as she tried to pull herself back into the cabin. When the ride approached the deck, she attempted to escape but it began moving upward again, leaving her hanging high above the ground. She managed to grab part of the ride’s structure and held on tightly.

भाटापारा शहर के रामलीला मैदान में लगे मीनाबाजार के आकाश झूले लटकी महिला। सेफ्टी बेल्ट ढीला होने के कारण महिला झूले से बाहर आ गई और 30 फीट ऊंचाई लटक गई थी।



बता दें कि भाटापारा शहर के राम लीला मैदान में यश एम्यूजमेंट पार्क के नाम से मेला लगाया गया है। शनिवार शाम एक महिला आकाश झूले… pic.twitter.com/k28HR8ND4C — Voice of Chhattisgarh (@CGVOICE00777) August 12, 2025

A staff member rushed to her help without safety gear. He reached out to her, guided her toward a cabin below and helped her jump inside. She escaped without injury.

Bystanders recorded the tense rescue, and the video has since gone viral. Social media users praised the staff member for his bravery and quick action.

