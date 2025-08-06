Chhattisgarh: Woman Maoist neutralised in Bijapur encounter; cache of arms recovered

Raipur, Aug 6 A woman in camouflage fatigues was killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and armed insurgents in the Gangalur area of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday.

The encounter occurred during a joint anti-LWE operation conducted by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) in the dense forests under the jurisdiction of Gangalur police station.

According to senior police officials, the operation was launched following credible intelligence input about the presence of Maoist cadres in the region.

As the security personnel intensified their search, they came under heavy fire from the insurgents, triggering a fierce gun battle. Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P confirmed the incident and stated that the operation is part of a sustained offensive against Maoist activity in the region.

“The area remains under active surveillance, and further search operations are ongoing,” he said. With this latest action, the number of Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh this year has reportedly crossed 227, most of them in the Bastar division.

In the course of the encounter, one uniformed woman—believed to be a Maoist combatant—was neutralised.

Her body was recovered along with a weapon, a backpack, and daily-use items including a knife, the officials said. The site of the encounter also yielded a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

Among the recovered items were INSAS rifles, explosives, and other combat-grade materials, indicating the presence of a well-equipped Maoist unit.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be formally established, and further forensic examination is underway.

The Gangalur forests have long been a hotspot for Maoist insurgency, and security forces have intensified their presence in recent months.

Wednesday’s encounter underscores the continuing volatility of the region and the challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing left-wing extremism.

Authorities have placed the area on high alert, and reinforcements have been deployed to prevent any retaliatory action.

