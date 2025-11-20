Chhattisgarh’s first solar village: Nathukonha now runs on free solar power

Dhamtari, Nov 20 In an important step aimed at promoting renewable energy and ensuring electricity access to every household, Nathukonha village in Dhamtari district has become Chhattisgarh’s first solar-powered village under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The announcement was made recently during the visit of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Dhamtari. The minister handed over a certificate to the village head, Akbar Mandavi, officially recognising Nathukonha as a solar village.

According to information, all households in the village have been equipped with solar panels under this scheme. Now the residents are getting free electricity. Houses are full of bright lights like never before.

This scheme provides subsidies from the central and state governments to those who want to install solar panels in their homes. The aim is to deliver free electricity to citizens and also to encourage the use of solar energy to make the country self-reliant in power generation.

Located along the banks of the Madamsilli Dam, Nathukonha is surrounded by forests and hills and is home to 27 tribal families. The installation of solar panels under the scheme ensures that villagers now have electricity throughout the year, greatly improving their quality of life.

The villagers, who previously relied on kerosene lamps and a limited grid supply, can now power lights, fans, and small appliances, transforming daily life and creating opportunities for education and economic activities.

Village head Akbar Mandavi expressed pride and gratitude on behalf of the community.

“It is a matter of great pride for the village to be recognised as a solar village. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this possible,” he said.

With this initiative, Nathukonha sets a model for renewable energy adoption in rural India, demonstrating how government schemes can bring sustainable electricity solutions to remote communities.

The success of this project is expected to inspire neighbouring villages to adopt solar energy, contributing to the state and country’s larger goal of clean, green energy and energy independence.

--IANS

brt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor