Chhota Bheem Dies: Injured Bandhavgarh Tiger Passes Away During Treatment at Bhopal Facility

A tiger named ‘Chhota Bheem’ that was brought in an injured state to the MP Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre here died due to heart failure. The wild cat was brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district to the facility on the premises of the Van Vihar National Park, which is also a zoo, on November 30 for treatment.

Sad news coming from Bandhavgarh

Chota Bheem is no more.

Recently he was seen in a camera trap with severe injuries on his neck, due to snares set up by poachers.

He was shifted to the rescue centre, operated and treatments were on. But the efforts have gone in vain.

According to the post-mortem report, Chhota Bheem died due to “congestive heart failure”, it said. The carcass was handled as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the statement added.