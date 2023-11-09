Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma bids farewell to Delhi HC

New Delhi, Nov 9 Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on his elevation to the Supreme Court of India bid a heartfelt farewell to the Delhi High Court.

Reflecting on his 15 years on the bench, he expressed gratitude for dealing with cases involving people from various walks of life and parts of society.

Chief Justice Sharma said that his consistent goal was to deliver justice to litigants and expressed satisfaction with the milestones achieved during his judicial journey.

In his farewell speech, Chief Justice Sharma acknowledged the kindness and support that he received throughout his career, attributing his success to those who guided him along the way.

He thanked his family for their sacrifices enabling him to work to the best of his ability.

Chief Justice Sharma said that this was not a goodbye but a thank-you moment, expressing gratitude to colleagues on the bench, members of the bar, law officers, and others for their support in the pursuit of justice.

He pointed out the importance of mutual respect between the bar and bench, emphasising their shared goal of delivering justice.

Chief Justice Sharma, a first-generation lawyer, recounted his legal journey from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Karnataka High Court, Telangana High Court, and eventually the Delhi High Court.

His elevation to the Supreme Court was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium and swiftly cleared by the Union government.

He highlighted the significance of alleviating the sufferings of litigants and upholding their rights as the hallmark of justice.

As he proceeds to the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Sharma expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of the nation.

