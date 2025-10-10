Chief of Naval Staff lauds 14-year-old sailing champion Rameeza Bhanu

New Delhi, Oct 10 Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Friday interacted with SK Rameeza Bhanu, a 14-year-old National Sailing Champion.

The Chief of Naval Staff was all praise for Rameeza whose life is a moving testament to courage, resilience, and hope.

Left homeless at a young age, Rameeza found a new beginning through the Rainbow Homes, which provided her with care, education, and the opportunity to explore her potential, according to a post by Navy spokesperson.

Introduced to Sailing through The Yacht Club of Hyderabad Foundation, she discovered her passion and talent for the sport. Within just one year of training, she has won multiple medals at national regattas and has now been selected to represent India in Oman.

The Chief of Naval Staff lauded her indomitable spirit, discipline, and determination, while appreciating the vital role of Rainbow Homes and The Yacht Club of Hyderabad in transforming young lives through mentorship and opportunity.

Rameeza’s inspirational journey reflects the spirit of Nari Shakti — the strength, courage, and perseverance of a young girl who charted her own course against all odds, and resonates deeply with the ethos of the Indian Navy, where resilience, dedication, and service above self-define every sailor’s path.

Rameeza overcame a difficult past to excel in the sport. After being homeless at a young age, she was provided with care, education, and opportunities by the Rainbow Homes charity.

Within a year of training, she won multiple medals at national regattas. In July 2025, she topped the girls' section in the Optimist Main Fleet at the YAI Tiscon Youth Open Regatta at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad.

Rainbow Homes had said that Rameeza’s inspiring win is a story of resilience, guided care, and the magic of opportunity. Her triumph reflects the power of dreams, discipline, and the unwavering support of mentors who stood by her.

