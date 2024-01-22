Lakshmikant Dixit, Chief Priest for Ayodhya Ram Temple and His Maharashtra Connection

Ayodhya: Lakshmikant Dixit, the chief priest overseeing the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya, carries a surprising personal connection to Maharashtra. While his family has resided in Kashi for generations, their ancestral roots trace back to Solapur district in the western Indian state.

Dixit, a noted scholar of Yajurveda and senior professor at Kashi's Sangved Mahavidyalaya, led a team of 121 priests during the auspicious consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22nd at 12:29 PM. His appointment as chief priest adds a fascinating layer to the historical event, symbolizing the cultural and spiritual ties between Maharashtra and Kashi.

Beyond his scholarly stature and lineage, Dixit's ancestral heritage carries further significance. His direct ancestor, Pandit Gaga Bhatt, performed the coronation of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17th century. This historical link underscores the longstanding association between Maharashtra and the Kashi holy city, further enriching the narrative of the Ram temple's consecration.

Dixit's team, meticulously chosen for the intricate ceremony, includes over 40 scholars from Kashi. The Pran Pratishtha rites began on January 16th and are expected to continue throughout the day on January 22nd, with additional celebratory programs scheduled at the Ram temple.

The selection of a priest with Maharashtra roots for this monumental occasion holds deeper meaning beyond individual lineage. It represents the confluence of diverse cultural strands that have woven together the fabric of Indian history and spiritual life. Dixit's presence as chief priest resonates with this wider narrative, adding a touch of personal history to a momentous milestone for the nation.