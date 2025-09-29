Child killed, 30 injured as bus overturns in Bengal's Birbhum

Kolkata, Sep 29 In a tragic accident, a child was killed and 30 others were injured after a bus overturned in Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday.

The incident occurred in the morning, according to officials, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital. Out of the 30, the condition of 12 is said to be critical.

It is learnt that the bus was going from Nanoor towards Bolpur, and the accident occurred near the premises of Bolpur Sub-divisional Hospital. The officials said the bus was coming at a high speed, and suddenly, a toto (local auto rickshaw) came in front of the speeding bus. While trying to manoeuvre the bus from hitting the Toto, the bus lost control and overturned. Locals present in the area at the time rushed to the spot and took the injured to the nearby Bolpur Sub-divisional hospital.

Police reached the spot after receiving the information, and with the help of locals, rescued the passengers, who were trapped inside the bus, and took them to the hospital.

Later, doctors declared one child dead. The injured are being treated. The police were trying to contact the families of all of the injured.

Local residents complained that the road from Bolpur to Nanoor is in very bad condition. They said that accidents frequently take place on the stretch due to a lack of maintenance work.

According to police sources, the identity of the deceased child is not yet known.

"A terrible accident occurred this morning on the first day of Durga Puja. About 30 people were injured after a speeding bus tried to save a toto. One child died in the accident. The condition of 12 is critical," said a senior officer of Birbhum district police.

Meanwhile, the accident caused a traffic snarl on the busy road. After some time, the situation got normalised and normal traffic resumed.

