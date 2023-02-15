Child marriage: Bride's family booked, groom's family spared

Pilibhit, Feb 15 Police in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district have registered an FIR under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and booked parents of a minor bride but not any member from the groom side.

The priest, who performed the wedding rituals, was not booked either.

Child marriage prohibition officer in Pilibhit, Pragati Gupta, said legal action is mandatory against both sides, along with the person who performed the wedding rituals.

"I am not satisfied with the FIR. I will ensure that a supplementary complaint to police is filed for inclusion of the groom's side in the case, as per the law," Gupta said.

The wedding, according to reports, took place in Puranpur on Sunday night despite a Childline India team and a police officer warning the 17-year-old bride's parents of legal action in case they decided to go ahead with the marriage ceremony.

The written complaint was filed by a Childline team member, Pratul Singh, following which the girl's father and mother were booked under section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

"It is strange that police applied section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act to the FIR but failed to book the groom side, as this section has a provision of rigorous imprisonment, specifically to the adult groom, of up to two years or fine of up to Rs 1 lakh or both," said a senior criminal lawyer.

SP Atul Sharma denied any negligence on part of the Puranpur Kotwali police but added that the groom and his family members could be included in the FIR during the course of investigation.

