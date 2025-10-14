Child marriage-free Assam is our primary goal: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Oct 14 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reiterated his government’s commitment to eradicating child marriage from the state by 2026, stating that the fight for the future of girls “continues strongly.”

Taking to X, Sarma announced that the second phase of the ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme, titled #NijutMoina2, will be rolled out in October, shortly after Diwali.

The expanded initiative aims to empower adolescent girls and ensure that they continue their education instead of being forced into early marriages.

“The fight for the future of our girls continues strongly as we aim to realise our goal of a Child Marriage Free Assam by 2026. The #NijutMoina2 with expanded coverage will roll out to our girls in October, after Diwali, which will empower them to continue with their education,” Sarma wrote.

Notably, the 'Nijut Moina' programme is a part of the state government's broader strategy to ensure that no girl drops out of school due to financial constraints or societal pressures.

Under the scheme, eligible girls will receive financial aid for carrying out academic studies from higher secondary to postgraduation level.

Officials said the state machinery is actively reaching out to remote and vulnerable communities to ensure the scheme reaches every eligible beneficiary.

The launch of 'Nijut Moina 2' also coincides with Assam's ongoing crackdown on child marriage, under which hundreds have been arrested over the past year. Chief Minister Sarma has frequently reiterated that education and awareness are key to sustaining this social transformation.

The Chief Minister raised alarm over the deep-rooted socio-cultural inequalities affecting young girls in different parts of the state, citing widespread instances of child marriage and lack of access to education in certain regions.

Speaking at a public gathering recently, CM Sarma contrasted the lives of girls in urban centres like Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar -- where education and career development are encouraged -- with those in more backward areas, where child marriage remains a grim reality.

"In some regions, girls as young as 12 are becoming mothers, while in our cities, girls of the same age are in school, dreaming of careers," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed to disturbing practices in rural areas where girls are reportedly married off between the ages of nine and 12, often becoming the third wife in polygamous households.

