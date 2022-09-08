Child saved from kidnapping by villagers in Gorakhpur

A 7-year-old child was saved by the village residents in Belipar village after three people, who worked as sanitation workers tried to kidnap her.

The video of the alleged kidnapping incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the child can be seen going to her school, when the three sanitation workers tried to lure her by offering her a toffeeand then tried to kidnap her. The three people were of the same family and included a husband, wife and son.

Arun Kumar Singh, the Superintendent of Police (SP) South toldabout the incident.

"The girl was going to school when these workers called her in the name of toffee and tried to kidnap her. When the girl started crying, the child's parents and the village residents came out and caught the three kidnappers. They were brought to the police station and we have registered the case against them. All three are from Assam and the family used to do sanitation work here," SP Singh said.

The police also confirmed that the girl is completely fine with her parents and further investigations are underway in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor