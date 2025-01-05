Children give hand-made painting to PM Modi at Japanese park rally

New Delhi, Jan 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'parivartan rally' at the city’s Japanese Park saw participation of huge gathering of people including children, some of whom brought some precious ‘gift’ for their beloved leader.

While PM Modi addressed the crowd, they flashed their hand-made paintings amongst the crowd drawing his attention. PM Modi was quick to notice them and also made the children gleam with joy as he promised to write them a letter soon. The Prime Minister also got his security personnel collect the children’s paintings from the crowd.

Many locals who attended PM’s rally said that they were proud of the work done by the Prime Minister in past ten years.

A couple of children spoke to IANS and expressed their joy over seeing the Prime Minister for the first time and also handing over their hand-made paintings to him. One of them said that it took them some time to make it but their time was worth it while other one said that he was very happy as Prime Minister took the paintings from them.

A boy named Ansh and his sister Arpita, residents of Rohini sector 16, made paintings for PM Modi and said it took them four hours to complete the art piece and later framing took some more time.

Elated over their efforts being recognized, Ansh said, "PM Modi has done a lot for us (countrymen)."

On what inspired them to make a drawing of PM Modi, he said: The leader has done a lot, is doing a lot and he deserves our appreciation."

Another child said, "We have made sketches and are elated that PM Modi mentioned it from the dais."

"It took us some time to complete the sketch but we are happy that it caught the attention of PM Modi. We hope that PM Modi likes the sketches," he added.

A boy named Umansh, suffering from Haemophilia A, a blood clotting disorder said that he was very happy over the fact that Prime Minister has promised to write a letter to them.

"PM Modi will write a letter to us. Will wait for it," Umansh said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor