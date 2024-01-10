Children suffocate to death in another UP district

Lakhimpur Kheri , Jan 10 In a second such incident in a day, siblings aged 8 and 7, got asphyxiated, while their parents were rendered unconscious due to a coal-fire lit in their home in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The incident took place in Idgah locality of Mailani town on Tuesday.

A similar incident had been reported from Amroha district where five children of a family suffocated to death.

Deputy SP, Gola, Pravin Yadav, said that in Lakhimpur Kheri, the children were reported to have died from suffocation caused by coal-fire smoke in the room.

He added their parents -- Ramesh and Renu Vishwakarma -- were found unconscious and they have been rushed to the district hospital, where their condition was reported to be out of danger.

Reports said when they went to bed, Ramesh kept the bonfire lit inside their bedroom to keep them warm.

Ramesh’s sister-in-law Uma Devi discovered the couple unconscious and the children lifeless.

The family was rushed to a local health centre where the children were declared dead while Ramesh and Renu were referred to district hospital.

Police said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

