Children Who Abandon Parents After Property Transfer Must Return Gifts, Supreme Court Rules

The Supreme Court has made a significant blow to children who abandon their parents after transferring property to their name or receiving such property as a gift. The Court has ruled that if parents are neglected after transferring property or gifting it to their children, those children will be required to return the property or gift they received.

This ruling makes it clear that children must take care of their elderly parents under all circumstances. It serves as a strong deterrent, making it costly for children to transfer property from their parents or receive it as a gift and then abandon them. This decision is both historic and crucial.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court explicitly stated that if children fail to care for their parents, the property gifted to them can be canceled under the Senior Citizens Maintenance and Welfare Act. This important decision, made with the welfare of the elderly in mind, is expected to bring significant benefits to senior citizens. The hope is that this ruling will encourage children to be more responsible and compassionate towards their parents, ensuring they receive the care and respect they deserve.