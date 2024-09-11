China cannot capture an inch of Indian territory, our army is vigilant: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

New Delhi, Sep 11 Acharya Pramod Krishnam has slammed Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for revisiting the India-China border issue. During an interaction at the National Press Club in Washington, the Congress leader alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "did not handle China well at all". In response, Krishnam firmly stated that "China cannot capture even an inch of our land".

Speaking to IANS on Wednesday, Acharya Pramod Krishnam slammed Rahul Gandhi's statement on China in the background of the row over boundary (LAC). Krishnam said his remarks were "an insult to the Indian Army. He stated that Rahul Gandhi does not trust the capabilities of the Indian military. Krishnam emphasised that the Indian Army is extremely powerful and that no other military in the world is as courageous as Indian soldiers on the border".

He continued: "We must have faith in our soldiers. Our troops are vigilant on the border. China cannot capture even an inch of our land. Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of his statement and should apologise."

It is noted that during an interview in Washington, Rahul Gandhi discussed India-China security relations, asserting: "I do not think that PM Modi has handled China well at all. I think it is a disaster. If a neighbour captures 4,000 sq km of your territory, what would be the reaction in the US? Would any president be able to escape criticism by claiming they handled it well? Therefore, I do not think PM Modi has handled China well at all."

Rahul Gandhi also came under sharp attack from the BJP when he mentioned: "The world is changing rapidly. China has significantly increased its power. China is our neighbour, and we have relations with the US. We are thus at the centre of all these geopolitical changes."

