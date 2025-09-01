China endorsed India’s stand on terrorism, showcasing PM Modi’s diplomatic strength: Sanjay Nishad

Lucknow, Sep 1 Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China as “historic.” He said that even China has expressed support for India’s firm stance against terrorism.

The Minister also said that terrorism has become a global menace, and no responsible nation supports it.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Minister Nishad said, “Prime Minister Modi had pledged to eliminate terrorism, and India has made significant progress. China recognising and supporting India’s stand is a testament to the strength of PM Modi’s leadership.”

Calling India the land of Buddha, Nishad remarked, “India purifies those whose minds are impure. Those who support or sympathise with terrorism need to understand this.” Taking a dig at the Opposition, he added that criticism of the PM’s China visit only shows that the visit was successful and impactful on a global stage.

After his recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nishad described the CM as a guiding figure and shared that they discussed various key issues, including reservation policies. He mentioned receiving positive assurances from the Chief Minister.

Speaking about the conclusion of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, the minister came down heavily on the Opposition, saying, “They began by opposing PM Modi and have now started fighting the Election Commission. In politics, you fight political parties—not constitutional institutions. The Congress is misleading people instead of cooperating.”

He supported the Election Commission’s decision to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. “There are multiple discrepancies in the voter list. Why is the Opposition uncomfortable about fixing these issues? How can one person have two voter cards? Why should a deceased person remain on the voter roll?” he questioned.

Nishad accused Congress of spreading confusion for over five decades and asserted that today’s voters are alert and united behind PM Modi.

Commenting on TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s controversial statement, Nishad called it unfortunate and labelled it as appeasement politics. “Everyone knows such statements are made to please a particular section, but the ground is slipping from under TMC’s feet in Bengal,” he said.

On the issue of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak), he alleged that political parties build their vote banks in the name of backward communities but backtrack when it comes to delivering justice and rights. “Now the backward classes will not be misled. The PDA narrative lost its momentum at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium itself,” he asserted.

